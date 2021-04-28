Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $262.96 and a one year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

