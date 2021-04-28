Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.48 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

