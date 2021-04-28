Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 585.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

