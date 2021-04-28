Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $2.79 Million in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 1.01% of NextCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,851 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NXTC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

