Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,215 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

CG stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

