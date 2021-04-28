Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 902.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

