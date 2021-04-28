Comparing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 82.44%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Vaxart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 2.99 $89.83 million $1.23 11.85 Vaxart $9.86 million 99.49 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -9.69

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Vaxart on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.