Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.