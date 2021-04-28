Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.28. Compass shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 4,487 shares.

COMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

