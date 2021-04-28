Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTG stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have commented on CTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

