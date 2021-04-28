Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $271.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,661 shares of company stock worth $50,134,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

