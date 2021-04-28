Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.36.

CoStar Group stock opened at $936.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.49 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $856.66 and a 200 day moving average of $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

