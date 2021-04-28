Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cryoport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

