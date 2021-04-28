Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 5,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,711. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

