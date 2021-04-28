Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 2,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

