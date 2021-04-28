Conning Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

