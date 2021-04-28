Conning Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

