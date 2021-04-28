Conning Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.56 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

