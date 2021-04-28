Connolly Sarah T. Sells 250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

