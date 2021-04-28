Connolly Sarah T. Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

MA stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.87. 92,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $262.96 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.68 and a 200-day moving average of $345.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

