ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, the Concho Resources acquisition is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum for the combined upstream entity. Moreover, the company expects to buy back stocks at a $1.5 billion per annum rate. Through dividends and share buybacks, it will return 30% of cash from operations to shareholders every year. However, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. Also, declining net cash from operations can be a cause of concern for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NYSE COP opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

