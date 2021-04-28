Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in April

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 24,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.