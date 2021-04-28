Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 70.7% in April

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 24,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

