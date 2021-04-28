Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.69.

CMMC opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$4.33. The company has a market cap of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

