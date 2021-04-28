Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of DQ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 30,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

