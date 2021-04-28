Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.74. 60,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

