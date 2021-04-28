Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

