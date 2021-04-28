Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,759. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

