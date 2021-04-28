Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 188,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

