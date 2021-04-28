Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.82

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 63022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

