Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

