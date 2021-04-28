Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 3,926 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $457,536.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,431,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $548,211.31.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

CorVel stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

