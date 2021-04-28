COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CICOY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.