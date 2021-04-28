CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $74.64 on Wednesday, reaching $862.16. 520,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,040. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $595.49 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

