Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 706,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $368.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

