Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $370.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

