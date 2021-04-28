County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,382.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CYLC stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,852. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
County Line Energy Company Profile
