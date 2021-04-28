County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,382.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CYLC stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,852. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

