Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
