Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.