Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
COUR stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
