Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

COUR stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

