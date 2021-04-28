Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

