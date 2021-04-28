Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.