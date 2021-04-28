Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.31 ($73.30).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.78 ($65.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.45. Covestro has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

