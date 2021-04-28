Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Covestro stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

