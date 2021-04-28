Cowen Boosts Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $40.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

