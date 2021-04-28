Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,519.10

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,519.10 ($45.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,738 ($48.84). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 50,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,623.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,519.77. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last 90 days.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

