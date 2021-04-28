Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $10.81 on Monday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.