Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded down $10.81 on Monday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.