Credit Suisse Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $55.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.