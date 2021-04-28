Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€27.20” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.38 ($33.39).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.