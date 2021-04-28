Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

NYSE CEQP traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

