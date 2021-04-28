Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.76

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 18665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

