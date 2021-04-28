Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 79.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 69.7% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $504.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.82 and its 200 day moving average is $520.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

