Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.72. 113,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.